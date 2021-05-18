Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

