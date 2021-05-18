Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

