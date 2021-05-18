Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.