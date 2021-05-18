Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 467 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 192.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 394,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

