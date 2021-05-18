Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,247,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.