Wedbush Weighs in on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $9.65 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $367,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

