Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00.

4/28/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00.

4/22/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

4/8/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

3/29/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of -360.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

