Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lifestyle International (LFSYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS: LFSYY) recently:

5/5/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lifestyle International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Lifestyle International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lifestyle International stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

