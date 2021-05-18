Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $230.00.

5/7/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $230.00.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $182.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

ZG opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

