Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for inTEST (INTT)

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN: INTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

5/10/2021 – inTEST had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/28/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/26/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/21/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/12/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/9/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

4/1/2021 – inTEST was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

3/31/2021 – inTEST was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Shares of INTT opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a PE ratio of 630.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Get inTEST Co alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.