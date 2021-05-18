Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

