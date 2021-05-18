Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $113,322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

