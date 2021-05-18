Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock worth $11,528,019 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

