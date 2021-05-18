Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $14.51 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,395. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $226.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

