Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $9.63 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,244. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

