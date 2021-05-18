Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $11.94 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,338.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,423. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,282.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,980.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

