Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WIW opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

