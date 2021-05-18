Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,191,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

