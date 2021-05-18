Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $15.71 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

