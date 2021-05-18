Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.