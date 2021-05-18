WHALE Hits Market Cap of $103.09 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $103.09 million and $683,400.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $18.24 or 0.00042477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00393917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00231351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.61 or 0.01389479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00047274 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.