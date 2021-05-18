Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Purchases 20,208 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $85,075.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Tuesday. 2,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

