Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

SPGYF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,323. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

