WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,953. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

