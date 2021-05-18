WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Major Shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 948,200 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 173.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

