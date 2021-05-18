Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE WK opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. Workiva has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $46,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.