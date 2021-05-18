Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $3.88 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.88 billion and $411.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $498.37 or 0.01158713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00088542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00395513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00226972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.01310233 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,792,150 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

