WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

TSE WSP opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

