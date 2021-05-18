Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.12.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

