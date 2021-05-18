Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

