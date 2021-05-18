XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Announces Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

NASDAQ XSPA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 10,131,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,697,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of XpresSpa Group worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

