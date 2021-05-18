Yatsen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average volume of 2,494 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $24,650,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.