yAxis (YAXIS) Hits Market Cap of $13.20 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. yAxis has a total market cap of $13.20 million and $663,299.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $14.16 or 0.00034649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io.

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

