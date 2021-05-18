Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000. Spirit Airlines accounts for about 2.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 20,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,276. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.