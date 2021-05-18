Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 448,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 72,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108,742 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 3,996,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

