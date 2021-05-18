Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,833. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,206. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

