Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $260.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $281.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

