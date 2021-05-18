Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

