Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMAO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 28,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $241.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

