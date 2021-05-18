Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.13. Gartner reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. Gartner has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

