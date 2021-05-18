Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $50.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $205.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.86 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $116.00. 66,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

