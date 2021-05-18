Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). AutoWeb reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 62,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

