Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BJ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,134. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock worth $4,121,142. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

