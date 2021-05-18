Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $67.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

FFWM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

