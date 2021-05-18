Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,608. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

