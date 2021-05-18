Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 52,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

