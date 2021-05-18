Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 88,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,502. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

