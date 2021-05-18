Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $78.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $356.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $477.26 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $497.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of INN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 477,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

