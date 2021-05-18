Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.19 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $693.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $913.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.