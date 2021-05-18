Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

